NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.95. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

