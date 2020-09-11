Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 254,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of American Axle & Manufact. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

