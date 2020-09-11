American International Group Inc. Raises Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HB Fuller worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 3,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

