Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $538,000 in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mongodb by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,157,000 after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Barclays upped their price target on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of MDB opened at $209.64 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,772 shares of company stock worth $16,243,106. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

