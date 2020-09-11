Marshall Wace LLP Buys 145,591 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 15,621.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,221,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,586,000 after purchasing an additional 491,107 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,843,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,207,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,013,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

