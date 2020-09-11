American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,301 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,977 shares of company stock worth $18,934,584 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

VRNS stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.