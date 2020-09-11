Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,052 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,975,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,268,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

