American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 64.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

