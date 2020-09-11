Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.87 Million Position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Workiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $2,834,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 13.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,233,548. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

