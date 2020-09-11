Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.18 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at $994,846.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

