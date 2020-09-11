Marshall Wace LLP Sells 39,859 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after buying an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,074,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,255,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,213,000 after acquiring an additional 790,769 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,573,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,030,000 after purchasing an additional 594,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,250,000.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $2,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,156,057.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $10,849,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,192 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,407.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

