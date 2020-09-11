American International Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

