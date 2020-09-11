TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $10,563,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 60,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 377.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $879.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

