Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 208,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of NuVasive worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NuVasive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.29. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.