Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 79,440 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,440 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Semtech worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $2,056,307. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.