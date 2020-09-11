Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of Akebia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $16,695,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,605,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 828,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.60 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

