Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in OGE Energy by 797.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 737,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 289,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

