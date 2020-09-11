Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE:CFX opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.