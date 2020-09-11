Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409,019 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.87% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 911,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 538.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 605,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.58 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.