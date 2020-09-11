Marshall Wace LLP Buys 31,790 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of PDC Energy worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 525,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 505,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

PDC Energy stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

