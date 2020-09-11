Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 21,953 John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,023 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 559,687 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

