Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $305,000 Stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 47.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 593,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 348,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 307,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 223,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.79. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

