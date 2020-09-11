Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AXA purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $8.68 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.