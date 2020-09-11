Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 662,119 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,402 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,865,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $9,304,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

