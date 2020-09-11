Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,504 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apache were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

