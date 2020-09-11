Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.