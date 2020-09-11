State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 33.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

