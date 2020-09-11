Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $353,000 Stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 254,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.88 million, a P/E ratio of 445.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $7,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $156,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,781,748 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

