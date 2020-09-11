Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $880,475.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,101.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 73,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $3,084,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,944.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,781,748. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $985.88 million, a P/E ratio of 445.40 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $52.32.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

