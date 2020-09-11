Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 21,900 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $981.73 million, a PE ratio of 611.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.