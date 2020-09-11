United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,240 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of URI opened at $171.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $186.78.
Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.