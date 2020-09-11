United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,240 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $171.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.