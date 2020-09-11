Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.68. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $791,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

