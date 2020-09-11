Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $676,000 in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in United Continental by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

