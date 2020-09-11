State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.27 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 90.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $118.36 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

