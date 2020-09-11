State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,129,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,076,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,350,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.27. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

