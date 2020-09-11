Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in FOX by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,561,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in FOX by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of FOX opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 229,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 380,078 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

