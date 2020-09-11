Nordea Investment Management AB Has $522,000 Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

