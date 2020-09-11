Nordea Investment Management AB Has $614,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

