Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Post worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,012,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 115,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

