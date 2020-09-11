BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BCE by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,494 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 621.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BCE by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after purchasing an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,064 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

