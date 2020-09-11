WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

WCC stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 662,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $90,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,050.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,629,610 shares of company stock valued at $58,064,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

