TrueGold Mining (CVE:TGM) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

TrueGold Mining Inc (CVE:TGM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.84. TrueGold Mining shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 9,760 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33.

TrueGold Mining Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

TrueGold Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing gold projects in West Africa. The Company has interests in properties that are located in Proterozoic Birimian greenstone sequences that host most of the gold deposits in West Africa. The Company’s properties include Karma Project, Liguidi Project, Bissa East Project and Bissa West Project.

