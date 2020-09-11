Healthequity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 936 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 809% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Healthequity by 969.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth about $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth about $37,774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

