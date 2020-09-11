Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,085 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 317.80 and a beta of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

