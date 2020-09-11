Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,554 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,789% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Navistar International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Navistar International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

