Investors Purchase High Volume of First Horizon National Put Options (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,146 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 824% compared to the average daily volume of 124 put options.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

