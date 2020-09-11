Traders Buy Large Volume of Vericel Put Options (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,403 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,690.00 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at $22,252,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 1,424,454 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after buying an additional 568,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $6,528,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

