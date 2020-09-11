Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of IAA Put Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 800 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 62.8% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of IAA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IAA by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,832,000 after acquiring an additional 808,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,394,000.

IAA opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.10. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

