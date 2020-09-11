Taubman Centers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 14,853 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,087% compared to the average daily volume of 1,251 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.14. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

