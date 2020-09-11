CHI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. bluebird bio accounts for about 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,772 shares of company stock worth $109,995. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

